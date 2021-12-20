Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina firefighters find body after fatal Montreal Street house fire

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 4:50 pm
Regina Fire and Protective Services battled a house fire east of downtown on Monday morning where they discovered a body. View image in full screen
Regina Fire and Protective Services battled a house fire east of downtown on Monday morning where they discovered a body. Photo: Regina Fire / Twitter

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) say a person has been found dead following a house fire on Monday.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire just before 5:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Montreal Street, just north of Saskatchewan Drive.

Read more: Regina police launch homicide investigation following house fire

RFPS had asked the public to avoid the area as they battled the blaze.

“Upon arrival, crews found the basement fully involved with fire,” said Fire Chief Layne Jackson in a statement from the City of Regina on Monday.

“Firefighters attacked the blaze, controlled the fire and ensured nearby houses were not affected. After making entry to perform searches, a deceased individual was discovered.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Smoke alarm testing for Regina rental properties to restart mid-December

The fire department said investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Members of the Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have joined the investigation.

RFPS said no other information is available at this time, but more will be released once the investigation is completed.

Click to play video: 'Regina city council approves 2022 budget' Regina city council approves 2022 budget
Regina city council approves 2022 budget
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House Fire tagRegina News tagCity of Regina tagyqr tagRegina Fire tagRegina Fire Department tagRegina Fire and Protective Services tagRegina house fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers