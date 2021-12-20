Regina firefighters find body after fatal Montreal Street house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) say a person has been found dead following a house fire on Monday.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire just before 5:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Montreal Street, just north of Saskatchewan Drive.

RFPS had asked the public to avoid the area as they battled the blaze.

“Upon arrival, crews found the basement fully involved with fire,” said Fire Chief Layne Jackson in a statement from the City of Regina on Monday.

“Firefighters attacked the blaze, controlled the fire and ensured nearby houses were not affected. After making entry to perform searches, a deceased individual was discovered.”

The fire department said investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Members of the Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have joined the investigation.

RFPS said no other information is available at this time, but more will be released once the investigation is completed.

