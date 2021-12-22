130 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday as active case count passes 900

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health is reporting 130 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, increasing the total number of cases in the area to 22,453.

That is less than the 172 cases reported on Tuesday, but well above the 99 cases announced a week ago.

It also lifts the rolling seven-day average of new daily cases up to 129.9. That number came in at 58.4 last Wednesday.

Another 72 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area up to 21,270.

It has been a week since a new COVID-19-related death was reported in the region, leaving the death toll at 312 including the five victims in December.

This means the area now has 947 active COVID 19 cases, up from 883 on Tuesday and 443 a week ago.

There are also 20 people in area hospitals suffering from COVID-19 including seven patients in need of intensive care.

The area is down to 15 active outbreaks after one was declared over at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School. But that number could rise on Thursday with the Waterloo Region District School Board having announced multiple outbreaks at schools on Wednesday.

The WRDSB says COVID-19 outbreaks were declared by Waterloo Public Health at Jean Steckle Public School in Kitchener, Centennial Public School in Waterloo and Breslau Public School.

On the flip side of the coin, Waterloo Public Health reported that there have now been 1,011,635 COVID-19 vaccinations done in the area which is 6,787 more than a day earlier.

The number of area residents who have had a third dose of vaccine has climbed 7,077 to 84,347. A portion of those could have been done outside the region as another 200 residents were also fully vaccinated, while more still got their first dose of a vaccine.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 4,383 new COVID cases on Wednesday, as daily positive infections continue to rise amid the highly contagious Omicron variant. The provincial case total now stands at 661,563.

Wednesday’s count is the highest one-day increase since April 23 when 4,505 new cases were recorded.

According to Wednesday’s report, 1,284 cases were recorded in Toronto, 479 in York Region, 363 in Ottawa, 335 in Peel Region, 238 in Durham Region, and 223 in Halton Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,133 as 10 deaths were reported.

—WIth files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

