Kingston, Ont. Police looking for missing man

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.
Police say they are investigating the disappearance of Jasan Kavanaugh who was reported missing on Dec. 22.
He resides in the west end of Kingston and is described as white, 6’0, 154 lbs., with short light brown hair.
Trending Stories
Kingston police investigating Sydenham Road homicide
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-coloured coat on Kingsdale Ave,
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments