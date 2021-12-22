Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. Police looking for missing man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 11:52 am
Jason Kavanaugh was last seen on Dec. 22 in Kingston's west end.
Jason Kavanaugh was last seen on Dec. 22 in Kingston's west end. Kingston Police

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.

Police say they are investigating the disappearance of Jasan Kavanaugh who was reported missing on Dec. 22.

He resides in the west end of Kingston and is described as white, 6’0, 154 lbs., with short light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-coloured coat on Kingsdale Ave,

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police.

 

