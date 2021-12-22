Fire destroys Portland, Ont. fire hall

Send this page to someone via email

The village of Portland is without a community fire hall after theirs burned to the ground Tuesday evening.

Viewer video shows the fire station, off Highway 15, completely engulfed in flames.

A witness told Global News it only took about 10 minutes for flames to consume the three-bay building, known as Fire Station No. 2, in the township of Rideau Lakes.

The facility is used by volunteer firefighters in the area and without their equipment, they were forced to wait for other departments to arrive at the scene, including some from Smiths Falls.

There’s still little information on what sparked the blaze, but no injuries are reported.

Hydro One crews were on the scene after the fire as some in the village had lost power.