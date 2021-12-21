Menu

Canada

Ontario government investigating rapid COVID-19 test resales for possible fines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2021 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Demand for rapid COVID tests soars in Ontario' Demand for rapid COVID tests soars in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Just days after the Ontario government said that rapid testing forms an important part of its COVID-19 strategy, it is extremely difficult to find them. As Sean O’Shea reports, demand is outstripping supply.

Ontarians who resell rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits may be fined for doing so.

Government and Consumer Services Minister Ross Romano says reselling the kits is considered a breach of government emergency orders that prohibit charging unfair prices for necessary goods.

He says the government is working to “identify, track down, and fine” businesses or individuals who break the rules.

Premier Doug Ford can't get into his home due to protesters, spokesperson says

Fines range from $750 to $100,000 for individuals, up to $500,000 for company directors and up to $10 million for corporations.

Romano says 900 “egregious” complaints about rapid test resales have been referred to police forces.

The government has been providing rapid tests to businesses, students in publicly funded schools and for free at sites like malls and liquor stores this month ahead of the holidays.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
