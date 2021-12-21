London’s Boler Mountain officially opens slopes for 2021-22 season

Send this page to someone via email

After the season was delayed last year, Londoners were happy to be back out on the slopes for the official first day of skiing and snowboarding at Boler Mountain in London, Ont.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 marked the official first day of the 2021-22 season at Boler Mountain.

Despite the warmer weather, staff at the mountain were hard at work making snow to ensure there was enough for people to hit the slopes.

“We made the best lemonade with the lemons we have, so to speak. We had some small opportunities to get back into production after that warm weather last week, and it was just enough for it to stitch the white stuff together,” said manager Marty Thody.

“We want to make sure Santa has a place to land his sleigh here if it gets warm Christmas Day.”

Last year’s season was delayed until mid-February because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, though, Boler was able to go ahead and open on schedule.

View image in full screen Boler Mountain in London, Ont., opens for the first day of the 2021-22 season. Dec. 21, 2021. Andrew Graham/ Global News

Thody said all people are being asked to wear a mask indoors and outdoors, as well as practise social distancing.

This season Boler Mountain will be celebrating 75 years in operation, opening in 1946.

The slopes first opened Tuesday morning, with the hill’s oldest seasons pass holders, both in their early 90s, being the first to ride up.

I’m at @bolermountain for the opening day of its 2021-2022 season. First down the slopes are Stan Grohar (black helmet) and Tony Loedige (white helmet). Both in their 90s, the two have been coming to Boler for decades and can’t wait for another season of skiing #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/YTgrUuFcAe — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) December 21, 2021

Tony Loedige, 91, said it feels so good to be on skis again.

“Last year we waited a long time and now it’s early year and it feels a lot better,” Loedige said.

“I did not know if I would ski this year, but I had one run and I feel good,” Loedige said. “Any time I am out on skis, I feel healthy. All the pains are gone when you go down the hill.”

Loedige has been skiing since he was a little kid and said he really started to do get into it in 1957.

Stan Grohar, who is also in his 90s, said he started skiing in 1950, a few years after Boler Mountain first opened.

“I learned here in the club and since then skied here every season.”

The mountain is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, and open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Boxing Day.

With files from Global News’ Andre Graham