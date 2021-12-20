Menu

Family members in Alberta anxiously waiting to hear from loved ones after typhoon hits Dinagat Islands

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 8:06 pm
A Stirling, Alta., resident originally from the Philippines is desperate to make contact with family back home after a typhoon rocked the small island they live on. As Quinn Campbell reports, they haven’t been heard from since the storm hit.

The Philippines is still reeling from the strongest typhoon to batter the archipelago this year.

“It doesn’t matter if our home is broken, as long as I see them alive,” said Fancis Yutrago.

Originally from the Philippines and now living in Stirling, Alta., Yutrago is desperate to hear from family after Typhoon Odette, also known as Typhoon Rai, hit the small, isolated Dinagat Islands his family calls home.

“It’s my mom, my dad, my sister-in-law and my brother’s kids, they are like one,” Yutrago added.

Unsafe conditions caused by a lack of power and clean water has Yutrago concerned for his parents health.

“My mom is a diabetic and my dad had a mild stroke and he had kidney surgery last year, and he only has one kidney left, so for his condition he is very high risk. And there is no electricity, no connections and I believe my brother only bought 15 days (of) medication for him.”

Yutrago is calling on the Filipino community in Canada to help support those hit the hardest by the typhoon.

“I know we can get through this, but we have to be strong mentally.

“And this pandemic and the rest of of the Filipino foreign workers and immigrants here in Canada and North America, let’s work together,” he said. “Try connect to your government, try to reach out and lets extend some help.”

Yutrago said for those looking to donate, the safest way is to go through the local governors social media page.

Funds for the victims of Typhoon Rai will also be raised at the LGBTQA Miss Philippines-Canada Queen Pride 2022 on Feb 26 and 27. You can find out more information on the fundraiser here.

