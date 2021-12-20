SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Kingston, Ont. public health reports 141 new cases, 1,574 active

By Paul Soucy Global News
December 20, 2021
Megan King/Global News

The Kingston, Ont., region continues to see new COVID cases in the triple digits.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the active case count to 1,574 – which continues the trend of breaking the total active case count.

Of the new cases, the 18-29 age group saw the largest increase with 59.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. city services to be affected by the holidays

Public health said there was also a new outbreak.

This comes as Queen’s University reported 356 cases for the week of Dec. 13 to 19.

Click to play video: 'Cars line up for drive through vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ont.' Cars line up for drive through vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ont.
Cars line up for drive through vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ont.

The health unit has also hosted two drive-through vaccine clinics, where an estimated 5,000 doses of the Pfizer booster shot were expected to be given. There are two more clinics scheduled: one on Thursday and another on Boxing Day.

