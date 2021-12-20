Kingston, Ont. city services to be affected by the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

The holiday season means there’ll be some changes to certain city services.

The Kingston Area Recycling Centre and yard waste site will be closed from Dec. 25 to 27 and Jan. 1 to 3.

Real Christmas trees can be dropped off at KARC for free.

Each household will also be able to place two untagged garbage bags at the side of the road.

However, because Christmas and Boxing Day fall on a weekend this year, garbage and recycling pickup days are unaffected.

The city’s transit services also have some slight changes in operations over the coming days. While there are no changes in service on Dec. 24, there is no service on Dec. 25, Sunday service on Boxing Day, regular service on New Year’s Eve and no service on New Year’s Day.

Story continues below advertisement

1:49 City of Kingston, Ont. lands Quebec-based regional air service City of Kingston, Ont. lands Quebec-based regional air service – Dec 9, 2021

Municipal officers will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 28 and Jan. 1.

The provincial offences court will be closed from Dec. 24 to 28 and Jan. 3.