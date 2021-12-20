Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. city services to be affected by the holidays

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 3:11 pm
There are going to be some changes in city services over the holidays. View image in full screen
There are going to be some changes in city services over the holidays. CKWS TV

The holiday season means there’ll be some changes to certain city services.

The Kingston Area Recycling Centre and yard waste site will be closed from Dec. 25 to 27 and Jan. 1 to 3.

Real Christmas trees can be dropped off at KARC for free.

Read more: $5M substation renovation in Kingston now complete

Each household will also be able to place two untagged garbage bags at the side of the road.

However, because Christmas and Boxing Day fall on a weekend this year, garbage and recycling pickup days are unaffected.

The city’s transit services also have some slight changes in operations over the coming days. While there are no changes in service on Dec. 24, there is no service on Dec. 25, Sunday service on Boxing Day, regular service on New Year’s Eve and no service on New Year’s Day.

Municipal officers will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 28 and Jan. 1.

The provincial offences court will be closed from Dec. 24 to 28 and Jan. 3.

