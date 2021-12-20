Lindsay man’s lucky dime scratches $75,000 win on lottery ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man credits a dime he uses to scratch lottery tickets for landing him a top prize of $75,000.

According to the OLG, Trent Kroll, 58, won the top prize in the OLG’s Instant Poker game — a ticket the store clerk at Shell on Lindsay Street in Lindsay chose for him.

“I was watching TV while playing my tickets with my lucky dime when I realized I won,” he said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “My heart stopped, and mind started racing. I thought this couldn’t be real, and checked my ticket using the OLG app about 30 times.”

The outdoor enthusiast and avid fisherman then called his sister but admits he was so excited he couldn’t find the words to tell her the news.

“She had to ask me, ‘What are you saying?'” he quipped.

Kroll said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and get a place of his own.

“I am dumbfounded — it hasn’t really sunk in yet. I feel like I’m in a daze,” he said.

