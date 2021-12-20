Menu

Consumer

Lindsay man’s lucky dime scratches $75,000 win on lottery ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 3:52 pm
A Lindsay, Ont., man won the top prize in the OLG's Instant Poker scratch ticket. View image in full screen
A Lindsay, Ont., man won the top prize in the OLG's Instant Poker scratch ticket. OLG

A Lindsay, Ont., man credits a dime he uses to scratch lottery tickets for landing him a top prize of $75,000.

According to the OLG, Trent Kroll, 58, won the top prize in the OLG’s Instant Poker game — a ticket the store clerk at Shell on Lindsay Street in Lindsay chose for him.

Read more: $70M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Brampton, Ont.

“I was watching TV while playing my tickets with my lucky dime when I realized I won,” he said while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “My heart stopped, and mind started racing. I thought this couldn’t be real, and checked my ticket using the OLG app about 30 times.”

Trending Stories

The outdoor enthusiast and avid fisherman then called his sister but admits he was so excited he couldn’t find the words to tell her the news.

Story continues below advertisement

“She had to ask me, ‘What are you saying?'” he quipped.

Kroll said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and get a place of his own.

“I am dumbfounded — it hasn’t really sunk in yet. I feel like I’m in a daze,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Lottery winner warns others to be careful when sharing tickets' Lottery winner warns others to be careful when sharing tickets
Lottery winner warns others to be careful when sharing tickets – Jun 8, 2021
