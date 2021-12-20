Guelph Transit offers free rides for New Year’s, extends service past 2 a.m.

Send this page to someone via email

Those ringing in the new year in Guelph, Ont., can leave the car at home with Guelph Transit offering free rides all night.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, there will be no charge on all bus routes so revellers can get to and from their party safely.

Service will flip to five zoned routes every 30 minutes at 1 a.m. connecting riders to the downtown core or the University of Guelph.

The last bus will leave Guelph Central Station at 2:15 a.m.

The five zones are a northwest loop, a northeast loop, a midwest loop, a southeast loop and a southwest loop, along with a downtown-to-university shuttle.

Guelph Transit is asking that riders wear a mask, stay six feet apart and use hand sanitizer before and after the ride.

Holiday hours will then apply on New Year’s Day, which means buses will operate from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on a staggered 60-minute schedule.

