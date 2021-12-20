Menu

Canada

Guelph Transit offers free rides for New Year’s, extends service past 2 a.m.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 1:21 pm
Guelph Transit is offering free rides on New Year's Eve. View image in full screen
Guelph Transit is offering free rides on New Year's Eve. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Those ringing in the new year in Guelph, Ont., can leave the car at home with Guelph Transit offering free rides all night.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, there will be no charge on all bus routes so revellers can get to and from their party safely.

Read more: Guelph Transit system should move to a grid structure, report recommends

Service will flip to five zoned routes every 30 minutes at 1 a.m. connecting riders to the downtown core or the University of Guelph.

The last bus will leave Guelph Central Station at 2:15 a.m.

The five zones are a northwest loop, a northeast loop, a midwest loop, a southeast loop and a southwest loop, along with a downtown-to-university shuttle.

Guelph Transit is asking that riders wear a mask, stay six feet apart and use hand sanitizer before and after the ride.

Holiday hours will then apply on New Year’s Day, which means buses will operate from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on a staggered 60-minute schedule.

