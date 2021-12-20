Guelph Transit offers free rides for New Year’s, extends service past 2 a.m.

Those ringing in the new year in Guelph, Ont., can leave the car at home with Guelph Transit offering free rides all night.
Starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, there will be no charge on all bus routes so revellers can get to and from their party safely.
Service will flip to five zoned routes every 30 minutes at 1 a.m. connecting riders to the downtown core or the University of Guelph.
The last bus will leave Guelph Central Station at 2:15 a.m.
The five zones are a northwest loop, a northeast loop, a midwest loop, a southeast loop and a southwest loop, along with a downtown-to-university shuttle.
Guelph Transit is asking that riders wear a mask, stay six feet apart and use hand sanitizer before and after the ride.
Holiday hours will then apply on New Year’s Day, which means buses will operate from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on a staggered 60-minute schedule.
