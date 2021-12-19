One person dead following incident at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died following an incident at SilverStar Mountain Resort on Saturday.

Early reports suggested there may have been an avalanche, but according to Ian Jenkins, SilverStar spokesperson, “there are no indications at this time that an avalanche occurred.”

He says the incident happened in the Powder Gulch area of SilverStar Mountain.

“In the wake of Saturday’s incident, we at SilverStar Mountain Resort offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” Jenkins said.

SilverStar was unable to offer further comment as the RCMP have taken over the investigation.

Global News reached out to RCMP for more information.

