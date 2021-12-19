Menu

Canada

One person dead following incident at SilverStar Mountain Resort

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 5:38 pm
SilverStar Resort near Vernon BC. View image in full screen
SilverStar Resort near Vernon BC. SilverStar Mountain Resort

One person has died following an incident at SilverStar Mountain Resort on Saturday.

Early reports suggested there may have been an avalanche, but according to Ian Jenkins, SilverStar spokesperson, “there are no indications at this time that an avalanche occurred.”

Read more: ‘I can be grateful for what I have’: B.C. woman reflects on ski accident that left her partially paralyzed

He says the incident happened in the Powder Gulch area of SilverStar Mountain.

“In the wake of Saturday’s incident, we at SilverStar Mountain Resort offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” Jenkins said.

SilverStar was unable to offer further comment as the RCMP have taken over the investigation.

Global News reached out to RCMP for more information.

Click to play video: 'One person airlifted from site of avalanche on SilverStar Mountain' One person airlifted from site of avalanche on SilverStar Mountain
One person airlifted from site of avalanche on SilverStar Mountain – Mar 20, 2019
