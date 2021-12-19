COVID-19: N.B. reports 108 new cases, at least 30 Omicron cases identified

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 108 new cases of COVID-19, and confirmed that 30 cases in the province to date have been identified as the Omicron variant.

There were also 82 recoveries reported on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 23 were in Zone 1 (Moncton region), 40 were in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 24 were in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), eight were in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), one was in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), one was in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and 11 were in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

There are a total of 43 people in hospital, including 13 in intensive care.

The province said in a news release that of those in hospital, 26 are over the age of 60 and seven people are on a ventilator. There is no one under 19 hospitalized.

They note six of the people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons but contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals.

“Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms,” the province wrote.

Public health reported 82.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 89.4 per cent have received their first dose, and 13.3 have received a booster dose.

The province is currently at Level 1 of the winter COVID-19 plan, with additional interim measures:

People must limit their household contacts to a maximum of a Steady 20.

Distancing must be maintained at all times in businesses, retail establishments, gyms, salons and spas. Dining in restaurants is still permitted but two metres must be maintained between tables and proof of vaccination is still required.

Entertainment centres, including movie theatres, professional sporting venues, casinos, etc., will be operating at 50 per cent capacity with distancing of two metres.

More information on the current measures is available on the Government of New Brunswick website.

