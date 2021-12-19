St. Thomas police close headquarters to public amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas police closed their headquarters due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant.

Police said the headquarters, located at the Colin McGregor Building at 45 Caso Crossing, will be closed from Dec. 19 until further notice.

Police said the building will still be available for appointments such as fingerprinting and property pick-up.

Emergency services remain in place.

This comes a day after London police headquarters closed to the public for the same reasons.

