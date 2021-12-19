Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

St. Thomas police close headquarters to public amid rise in COVID-19 cases

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 19, 2021 12:26 pm
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
Police headquarters in St. Thomas, Ont., as seen Oct. 2, 2020. Andrew Graham / Global News

St. Thomas police closed their headquarters due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant.

Police said the headquarters, located at the Colin McGregor Building at 45 Caso Crossing, will be closed from Dec. 19 until further notice.

Read more: COVID-19 — Capacity limits and gathering caps back in effect in Ontario on Sunday

Police said the building will still be available for appointments such as fingerprinting and property pick-up.

Trending Stories

Emergency services remain in place.

This comes a day after London police headquarters closed to the public for the same reasons.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagPolice tagOmicron tagSt. Thomas tagClosure tagSt. Thomas Police tagHeadquatres tagPolice headquatres tagSt. Thomas police headquatres tagSt. Thomas police headquatres closure COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers