Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Naomi Onotera: Husband charged with manslaughter in disappearance of Langley teacher

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 1:38 pm
Click to play video: 'One person arrested in connection to Naomi Onotera disappearance' One person arrested in connection to Naomi Onotera disappearance
Homicide investigators confirmed Friday evening, that one person was arrested in relation to the disappearance of Naomi Onoteera. As Julia Foy reports, IHIT has returned to her home, continuing their forensic search.

Homicide investigators say the husband of a Langley teacher and mom has been charged with manslaughter in her death.

Naomi Onotera has been missing since Aug. 28, when she was last seen leaving her Langley City home, prompting a massive community search.

Homicide investigators with a forensics team descended on her home in September, and were back on Friday as police announced they’d made an arrest.

Read more: One in custody in case of missing Langley, B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera: IHIT

On Saturday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. David Lee said her 49-year-old husband, Obnes Regis, was the sole suspect in the case. He has also been charged with indignity to a body.

Lee confirmed police had located human remains in the case, but would not say where.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Video plea for any information on missing Langley B.C. mom and teacher' Video plea for any information on missing Langley B.C. mom and teacher
Video plea for any information on missing Langley B.C. mom and teacher – Sep 22, 2021

“We understand the community is anxious for answers and this has been a difficult time for everyone. We hope this arrest can provide some answers and assuage some fears,” Lee said.

Trending Stories

Police remained at the Onotera home on Saturday, and Lee said investigators were still searching several locations.

On Friday, friends and neighbours shared grief and relief at the news of an arrest.

Read more: Investigators on scene at missing B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera’s home for ‘several days’

“She was an absolute light in this world and she was excited for her upcoming future,” said friend Kylie Hannan.

Neighbour Jennifer Larson said the update had rattled the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone was still hoping to hear something good. But hearing there’s an arrest makes you think that’s not the case,” said Larson.

“I have lived in this neighbourhood my entire life, so this has been really, really difficult to see to happen to a neighbour. Shocking.”

Homicide tagIntegrated Homicide Investigation Team tagNaomi Onotera tagLangley homicide tagNaomi Onotera missing tagmisisng teacher tagobnes regis tagonotera homicide tagteacher homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers