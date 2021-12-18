Naomi Onotera: Husband charged with manslaughter in disappearance of Langley teacher

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators say the husband of a Langley teacher and mom has been charged with manslaughter in her death.

Naomi Onotera has been missing since Aug. 28, when she was last seen leaving her Langley City home, prompting a massive community search.

Homicide investigators with a forensics team descended on her home in September, and were back on Friday as police announced they’d made an arrest.

On Saturday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. David Lee said her 49-year-old husband, Obnes Regis, was the sole suspect in the case. He has also been charged with indignity to a body.

Lee confirmed police had located human remains in the case, but would not say where.

Story continues below advertisement

0:51 Video plea for any information on missing Langley B.C. mom and teacher Video plea for any information on missing Langley B.C. mom and teacher – Sep 22, 2021

“We understand the community is anxious for answers and this has been a difficult time for everyone. We hope this arrest can provide some answers and assuage some fears,” Lee said.

Police remained at the Onotera home on Saturday, and Lee said investigators were still searching several locations.

On Friday, friends and neighbours shared grief and relief at the news of an arrest.

“She was an absolute light in this world and she was excited for her upcoming future,” said friend Kylie Hannan.

Neighbour Jennifer Larson said the update had rattled the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone was still hoping to hear something good. But hearing there’s an arrest makes you think that’s not the case,” said Larson.

“I have lived in this neighbourhood my entire life, so this has been really, really difficult to see to happen to a neighbour. Shocking.”