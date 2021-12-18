Weather advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario, 5 to 14 cm of snow expected

Send this page to someone via email

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect Saturday for a portion of southern Ontario.

According to statements issued by Environment Canada Saturday morning, the snowfall will continue throughout the day and is expected to taper off by the evening.

Windsor-Essex, Waterloo-Wellington, Halton region, Peel region, Hamilton, Toronto, and Durham region could see between five and 10 cm of snow, the statements read.

However, statements issued to areas including Kingston and Peterborough-Kawartha Lakes said those areas could see up to 14 cm of snow, with heavy snowfall expected at times later in the day.

Environment Canada advised drivers to be vigilant on roadways and to exercise caution.

“Accumulating snow on untreated roadways will impact travel,” the statement read.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”