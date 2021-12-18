Menu

Weather

Weather advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario, 5 to 14 cm of snow expected

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 12:51 pm
A man walks along the side walk near Parliament Hill during a snow storm in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. View image in full screen
A man walks along the side walk near Parliament Hill during a snow storm in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect Saturday for a portion of southern Ontario.

According to statements issued by Environment Canada Saturday morning, the snowfall will continue throughout the day and is expected to taper off by the evening.

Read more: Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA, up to 10 cm of snow expected Saturday

Windsor-Essex, Waterloo-Wellington, Halton region, Peel region, Hamilton, Toronto, and Durham region could see between five and 10 cm of snow, the statements read.

However, statements issued to areas including Kingston and Peterborough-Kawartha Lakes said those areas could see up to 14 cm of snow, with heavy snowfall expected at times later in the day.

Environment Canada advised drivers to be vigilant on roadways and to exercise caution.

Read more: Winter storms projected to roll into B.C. Southern Interior; highway warnings issued

“Accumulating snow on untreated roadways will impact travel,” the statement read.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Click to play video: 'Tips for keeping your pets safe in the cold Edmonton weather' Tips for keeping your pets safe in the cold Edmonton weather
