SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Kingston’s single LCBO rapid test location turning people away as shipment stalls

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario distributing free take-home rapid COVID tests over holidays' Ontario distributing free take-home rapid COVID tests over holidays
A day after Ontario Premier Doug Ford said vaccinations and free rapid tests would be key in the province’s latest COVID-19 fight, test kits were snapped up when they were made available.

Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced there would be select LCBO locations across the province would be offering free COVID-19 rapid tests.

When the list was announced Thursday night, Kingston had only one location on it, at Princess Street and Midland Road. Friday morning, eager residents showed up looking to receive their tests, however, the LCBO still hadn’t received its shipment.

An employee was turning people away, telling them to come back in the afternoon if they were looking for tests, and not alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 location in Kingston to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests Saturday

A similar situation has unfolded in nearby Ottawa, which has seven participating LCBO locations. The single Kingston location comes as the city’s health unit reports the highest cases per capita in the country.

The LCBO posted a statement to its Twitter page, saying they ‘expect stores will receive supplies today’, adding they cannot confirm when the supply will arrive to each location, but don’t expect it to last very long.

Trending Stories

However, should residents miss out on tests from the LCBO, there is another pop-up test pickup site. On Saturday, between 12:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., free rapid tests will be available for pickup at the Rideau Heights Community Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Tests are also being sold at select pharmacies across Ontario, such as Shopper’s Drug Mart.

Click to play video: 'Kingston reaches highest COVID-19 rate in Canada due to Omicron spread' Kingston reaches highest COVID-19 rate in Canada due to Omicron spread
Kingston reaches highest COVID-19 rate in Canada due to Omicron spread
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID taglcbo tagCovid-19 Tests tagCOVID-19 rapid tests tagCOVID tests tagcovid rapid tests taglcbo covid tests tagtake-home covid tests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers