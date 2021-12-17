COVID-19: Kingston’s single LCBO rapid test location turning people away as shipment stalls

Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced there would be select LCBO locations across the province would be offering free COVID-19 rapid tests.
When the list was announced Thursday night, Kingston had only one location on it, at Princess Street and Midland Road. Friday morning, eager residents showed up looking to receive their tests, however, the LCBO still hadn’t received its shipment.
An employee was turning people away, telling them to come back in the afternoon if they were looking for tests, and not alcohol.
A similar situation has unfolded in nearby Ottawa, which has seven participating LCBO locations. The single Kingston location comes as the city’s health unit reports the highest cases per capita in the country.
The LCBO posted a statement to its Twitter page, saying they ‘expect stores will receive supplies today’, adding they cannot confirm when the supply will arrive to each location, but don’t expect it to last very long.
However, should residents miss out on tests from the LCBO, there is another pop-up test pickup site. On Saturday, between 12:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., free rapid tests will be available for pickup at the Rideau Heights Community Centre.
Tests are also being sold at select pharmacies across Ontario, such as Shopper’s Drug Mart.
