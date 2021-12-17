SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Sir Arthur Currie P. S. closed due to COVID-19-related ‘operational challenges’

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 17, 2021 9:07 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Sir Arthur Currie P.S. / Facebook

The winter break is coming a day early for those at Sir Arthur Currie Public School after the Thames Valley District School Board closed it Friday.

According to the board, a suspected case of COVID-19 with possible ties to previous cases has resulted in operational challenges, forcing the closure. In Middlesex-London, all COVID-19 cases are assumed to involve Omicron and therefore close contacts are required to quarantine for 10 days regardless of vaccination status.

Read more: 3 more London, Ont. schools close to in-person learning due to COVID-19

Students move to virtual learning on Friday, the last day of school before the winter break, and classes are expected to resume in-person on Jan. 3, 2022.

Sir Arthur Currie is the latest in a long list of schools in London, Ont., that have closed recently:

  • Woodland Heights Public School
  • West Oaks French Immersion Public School
  • Westmount Public School
  • Princess Elizabeth Public School
  • Sir Arthur Carty Catholic Elementary School
  • Teresa Catholic Secondary School
  • St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School
  • Saint André Bessette Catholic Secondary School
  • École Élémentaire Catholique Ste-Jeanne-d’Arc
  • École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf

Read more: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

There are also school closures outside of the city, including Caradoc Public School in Mount Brydges and Hickson Central Public School in Hickson.

The TVDSB and London District Catholic School Board have said that the schools are expected to reopen after the winter break. But when announcing the individual closures, the messaging sent to parents, guardians and caregivers on Wednesday asked students to collect personal belongings before they leave school for the holidays just in case the province announces school closures in January.

