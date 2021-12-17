Sir Arthur Currie P. S. closed due to COVID-19-related ‘operational challenges’

Send this page to someone via email

The winter break is coming a day early for those at Sir Arthur Currie Public School after the Thames Valley District School Board closed it Friday.

According to the board, a suspected case of COVID-19 with possible ties to previous cases has resulted in operational challenges, forcing the closure. In Middlesex-London, all COVID-19 cases are assumed to involve Omicron and therefore close contacts are required to quarantine for 10 days regardless of vaccination status.

Students move to virtual learning on Friday, the last day of school before the winter break, and classes are expected to resume in-person on Jan. 3, 2022.

Sir Arthur Currie is the latest in a long list of schools in London, Ont., that have closed recently:

Story continues below advertisement

Woodland Heights Public School

West Oaks French Immersion Public School

Westmount Public School

Princess Elizabeth Public School

Sir Arthur Carty Catholic Elementary School

Teresa Catholic Secondary School

St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School

Saint André Bessette Catholic Secondary School

École Élémentaire Catholique Ste-Jeanne-d’Arc

École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf

There are also school closures outside of the city, including Caradoc Public School in Mount Brydges and Hickson Central Public School in Hickson.

The TVDSB and London District Catholic School Board have said that the schools are expected to reopen after the winter break. But when announcing the individual closures, the messaging sent to parents, guardians and caregivers on Wednesday asked students to collect personal belongings before they leave school for the holidays just in case the province announces school closures in January.