Kelowna, B.C.’s Tree of Hope campaign to raise money for women at risk

The Tree of Hope campaign is beaming bright once again and is set to raise thousands of dollars for women at risk.

This year NOW Canada Society and Karis Support Society are the joint recipients of the campaign.

“We were surprised when we were nominated because we are small agency in Kelowna, but to be a recipient really means a lot to our agency,” said Liz Talbott, NOW Canada Society’s Executive Director.

“To be a joint recipient with Karis is really great because we collaborate a lot together.”

NOW Canada and Karis Society provide essential services for woman, youth and children in crisis.

“We provide services like emergency shelters, recovery programs and affordable housing as well as a range of other services,” Talbott said.

Michelle Neilson is one of the many woman who have leaned on the NOW Society for help.

“I arrived at this program in addiction and running from abuse and exploitation; it wasn’t a pretty picture,” Neilson said.

“In coming here, I learned so much about myself. I found the why as to what was going on and found my way to healing and recovery. It was like they handed me a how-to on how to be an adult. I went back in time to my little inner child and took her hand and we grew up together.”

Neilson is nearing the end of her journey with NOW but can’t say thank you enough for the support she has received.

“I am so grateful to have found a place to feel safe and a community of women and staff. I am just so grateful; this is an amazing place that I would like the world to know about,” Neilson said.

She added that the program has inspired her to pursue an education in human services to “hopefully impact more woman in the future.”

There is still time to donate as the campaign runs until the new year, and this year the Stober Foundation will match donations up to $150,000.

“I know there are a lot of other charities in Kelowna and people donate to something that is true to their heart. If you haven’t decided where you want to donate your money, please consider Tree of Hope because your money will be doubled,” said Talbott.

