Backlog could mean more than 48-hour wait for COVID-19 test results: HPE Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

According to Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health, the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the area is causing a backlog in the case and contact management process.

As a result, there will be a delay of more than 48 hours in contacting individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their high-risk contacts.

HPE Public Health says those who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate and are now being asked to immediately notify any high-risk contacts. A high-risk contact, also known as a close contact, is someone who has been in close contact with an infected person during the contagious period. That period starts 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or positive test result and extends up to 10 days after symptom onset.

Story continues below advertisement

Those contacted by someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are being directed to get tested immediately, regardless of symptoms or vaccination status. Due to the backlog, officials are advising people not to wait to be contacted by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Read more: Ontario to update timeline on COVID booster shot eligibility

Due to the increase in cases, test results are also delayed and can take several days, according to the health unit.