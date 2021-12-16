SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Waterloo to require those aged 12 and up to be vaccinated to enter rec facilities

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 4:34 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario ICU patients could exceed 600 if additional measures aren’t taken' COVID-19: Ontario ICU patients could exceed 600 if additional measures aren’t taken
Ontario's co-chair of the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table Dr. Adalsteinn Brown said Thursday that the province could see more than 600 patients in ICUs by the new year if an 'immediate' circuit breaker is not implemented and if the Omicron variant is as severe as Delta.

With the number of COVID-19 cases in the area rising rapidly, the City of Waterloo will soon require all those aged 12 and up to provide proof of vaccination to enter its recreation facilities to play sports.

It announced the move on Thursday afternoon, saying those aged 12 to 17 would be required to show proof of vaccination and valid government ID beginning on Dec. 20 to gain entry.

Read more: COVID-19 — 121 new cases, 1 new death reported in Waterloo Region on Thursday

The province had already made the requirement for those aged 18 and over a few months back while the OMHA also included the younger set at the time.

Trending Stories

Not all other sports chose to follow the lead of Ontario minor hockey’s governing body, though.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: University of Waterloo delays in-person classes next year

The city also notes that it will only accept the enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code to enter recreational facilities on Jan. 4, 2022.

Six days later, it will no longer be accepting doctor’s notes as a substitute as those with an approved medical exemption will need to present a provincially issued exemption QR code for verification.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo COVID 19 tagWaterloo council tagWaterloo Ontario tagWaterloo proof off vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers