City of Waterloo to require those aged 12 and up to be vaccinated to enter rec facilities

Send this page to someone via email

With the number of COVID-19 cases in the area rising rapidly, the City of Waterloo will soon require all those aged 12 and up to provide proof of vaccination to enter its recreation facilities to play sports.

It announced the move on Thursday afternoon, saying those aged 12 to 17 would be required to show proof of vaccination and valid government ID beginning on Dec. 20 to gain entry.

The province had already made the requirement for those aged 18 and over a few months back while the OMHA also included the younger set at the time.

Not all other sports chose to follow the lead of Ontario minor hockey’s governing body, though.

Story continues below advertisement

The city also notes that it will only accept the enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code to enter recreational facilities on Jan. 4, 2022.

Six days later, it will no longer be accepting doctor’s notes as a substitute as those with an approved medical exemption will need to present a provincially issued exemption QR code for verification.