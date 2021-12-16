Minor injuries after reported explosion at Scarborough daycare

Send this page to someone via email

There were minor injuries reported after some sort of explosion took place at a daycare in Scarborough Thursday afternoon, Toronto Fire says.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire and smell of gas at 4679 Kingston Rd., just before 1:45 p.m.

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop said it is too early to discuss what caused the incident. He said some adults reported minor injuries due to the falling glass.

Jessop said the damage to the inside of the daycare where the explosion occurred was “substantial and catastrophic.”

The gas was shut off to the building for safety purposes.

Everyone was evacuated and accounted for. TTC buses were used to shelter those affected.

The Ontario Fire Marshal Office will be investigating.

FIRE:

Kingston Rd + Beechgrove Dr

* 1:41 pm *

– Smell of gas

– Explosion reported

– At daycare centre

– Children have been evacuated

– Now sheltered in TTC buses

– Workers on roof accounted for

– Reports of minor injury

– Entire plaza evacuated and closed#GO2422682

^dh pic.twitter.com/mbvrjp4h7j — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 16, 2021