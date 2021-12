What’s open and closed in Peterborough over the Christmas holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Christmas Day falls on a Saturday which means many facilities and services in Peterborough will see modified hours on Friday, Dec. 24 and/or closures during the holiday period to Monday, Jan. 3.

Regular hours for most services will resume on Jan. 4.

The City of Peterborough’s public works office remains open during the period. Urgent matters can be served by calling 705-745-1386. The line is monitored daily 24 hours a day.

All emergency shelter services can be reached at 705-926-0096.

Here are the hours of operation for some services and businesses over the holidays (most times according to online postings).

Story continues below advertisement

Garbage/recycling collection

Dec. 24 to Jan. 3: Regular schedule for garbage and recycling collection. For missed recycling collection, phone Emterra at 705-742-3139. For missed garbage collection, phone Public Works at 705-745-1386.

Bensfort Road Landfill

Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Dec. 25-27: Closed

Dec. 28-31: Open 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Jan. 1-3: Closed

Recycling drop-off depot

Dec. 24 to Jan 3: Open regular hours

Hazardous waste depot

Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25-28: Closed

Dec. 29-30: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec 31: Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 1-3: Closed

1:37 Half of Ontarians to cancel Christmas plans and celebrate within household Half of Ontarians to cancel Christmas plans and celebrate within household

Peterborough city hall

Noon Dec. 24 to Jan. 3: Closed (including the tax office, clerk’s office, building services and planning)

Peterborough Transit

Holiday service hours run Dec. 23 to Jan. 7, however, all late evening trips that depart after 11:30 p.m. are cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

All routes:

Dec. 24: Last trip on all routes will depart no later than 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 25: No service

Dec. 31: Last trip departing no later than 7:15 p.m. Extended New Year’s Eve service will not be offered this year.

Jan. 1: No service

Route changes:

Dec. 23 to Jan. 7: All weekday Route 11/11A Water trips will be cancelled.

Dec. 24 and Dec. 31: Route 2 Chemong trip departing from Rowberry at 7:15 p.m. will end at the Peterborough Terminal.

Transit customer service desk at the Simcoe Street Terminal holiday hours:

Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 27-30: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Regular hours resume at the Simcoe Street Bus Terminal on Jan. 2. For inquiries, call Transit Operations at 705-745-0525 or by email at transitoperations@peterborough.ca.

4:17 Global News Morning Peterborough: Talking transit with Coun. Don Vassiliadis Global News Morning Peterborough: Talking transit with Coun. Don Vassiliadis – Nov 9, 2021

Peterborough social services

Noon Dec. 24 to Jan. 3: Closed

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial offences office (front desk, 99 Simcoe St.)

Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25-28: Closed

Dec. 29-31: Open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1-2: Closed

New Canadians Centre (221 Romaine St.)

Closed: Dec. 20-31. Reopens Jan. 3

Arts, leisure and recreation

Peterborough Memorial Centre

Dec. 24-26: Closed for ice rentals

Dec. 27: Open for Blue Rodeo concert

Dec. 28-29: Open 6 a.m. to midnight

Dec. 30: Open 6 a.m.; Petes’ game at 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 1: Open 6 a.m.; Petes’ game at 4:05 p.m.

Jan 2: Open regular hours

Arena box office: Closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

Healthy Planet Arena

Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open noon to 10 p.m.

Dec. 27-30: Open 6 a.m. to midnight

Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Jan. 2: Regular hours

Kinsmen Civic Centre

Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25 to Jan. 1: Closed

Jan. 2: Regular hours

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.)

Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 25-26: Closed

Dec. 27-31: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Jan. 2: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 3: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.)

Dec. 24: Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25-28: Closed

Dec. 29-31: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1-3: Closed

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.)

Check the museum website for any last-minute changes prior to visiting.

Story continues below advertisement

Dec. 22-23: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25-28: Closed.

Dec. 29: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 1-2: Closed

Beginning the week of Jan. 3, open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2:28 Canadian Canoe Museum asking public to help ‘move the collection’ in new fundraising campaign Canadian Canoe Museum asking public to help ‘move the collection’ in new fundraising campaign – Nov 23, 2021

Trent University Bata Library

Dec. 22-23: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 24 to Jan. 4: Closed

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.)

Holiday hours:

Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25-26: Closed

Dec. 27-30: Regular hours

Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.)

Dec. 24-28: Closed

Dec. 29-31: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1-31: Closed for renovations and installation of new exhibitors. Online programming will continue on Facebook (@AGPtbo), Twitter (@AGPtbo_) and Instagram (@AGPtbo_).

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.)

Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25-28: Closed

Dec. 29-31: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1-3: Closed

Hutchinson House Museum (270 Brock St.)

Dec. 21-28: Closed

Health

COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Dec. 25: No clinics

Peterborough Public Health vaccination clinics continue over the holidays. Visit the health unit’s website for a full list of upcoming clinics in the city and county for first, second and booster vaccinations. The health unit notes all booster vaccinations must be booked by appointment — walk-ins will not be accepted.



Story continues below advertisement

One Roof Community Centre (99 Brock St.

Open daily 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; extended hours for extreme weather alerts 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Canadian Mental Health Association Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (466 George St. North)

Dec. 24: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25-28: Closed

Dec. 29-30: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Jan. 1: Closed

FourCast (200-130 Hunter St. West)

Dec. 24: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25-28: Closed

Dec. 29-30: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

Dec. 31: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Jan. 1: Closed

360 Clinic (360 George. St. North)

Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25-28: Closed

Dec. 29-30: Open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

PARN (Peterborough AIDS Resource Network)

Dec: 24: Open 9:30 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25-Jan 3: Closed

Jan. 4: Open noon to 5 p.m.

Elizabeth Fry Society (150 King St., fourth floor)

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25-Jan. 3: Offices closed, peer support 24/7 by calling 705-768-4334

Story continues below advertisement

Shopping

Holiday hours according to businesses’ websites (check stores for regular hours).

LCBO (Check the store locator on LCBO.com for specific outlet hours)

Dec. 23: Three Peterborough outlets open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. except Portage Place outlet, open from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

Dec. 24: All Peterborough outlets open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: All stores closed

Dec. 26-31: Check the store locator on LCBO.com for specific store hours.

Jan. 1: All stores closed

The Beer Store

Dec. 23: All stores open regular hours

Dec. 24: 1900 Lansdowne St. closes at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: All stores closed

Dec. 26: 1900 Lansdowne St. open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; all others closed

Dec. 31: All stores open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: All stores closed

Read more: Ontario to announce new supports for businesses due to COVID restrictions

Lansdowne Place Mall (holiday hours)

Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Costco (485 The Parkway) holiday hours:

Dec. 21-23: Open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Jan 2: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.):

Dec. 21-23: Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 27: Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed