Hamilton politicians urge province to rescind ministerial zoning order for Century Manor lands

Send this page to someone via email

City council wants to regain control over future development of the former Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital lands near the west mountain brow.

Council approved a motion on Wednesday, as presented by Ward 8 Coun. John-Paul Danko, asking the provincial government to rescind a ministerial zoning order for the 12.5-hectare property, which includes Century Manor.

“The ministerial zoning order on the former psychiatric hospital lands was not requested by this municipality,” stresses Danko. “It’s not needed, it’s not wanted.”

“At the very least,” adds Danko, “we are requesting that the province commit to meaningful consultation with our community.”

The City of Hamilton has identified the site for future development related to educational and health care uses but the provincial rezoning, announced to the surprise of municipal officials in August 2020, expands the potential uses to include various forms of residential development.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hamilton councillor worried about vandalism at Century Manor

In 2018, the Progressive Conservative government nixed a three-party agreement involving the city, the province and Mohawk College that involved Ontario selling the former psychiatric hospital lands to the college.

The deal was originally announced by the former Wynne Liberal government, which planned to use $9.5 million in proceeds from the sale to build affordable housing as part of a tower development at a city-owned property on York Boulevard between Queen and Bay streets.