Manitoba hockey associations say unvaccinated parents sneaking into arenas

Manitoba minor hockey associations are warning fans to play by the rules or face penalties after reports some unvaccinated parents are sneaking into arenas to watch their kids play hockey.

In a post on its Facebook page last month, the Portage Minor Hockey Association laid out a zero-tolerance policy that will see the children banned from hockey for the rest of the season if their unvaccinated parents are caught inside an arena.

The same will go for the kids of anyone caught opening a side door to help an unvaccinated fan get into an arena, the association said.

“There will be no second chances. Please follow the government restrictions so we can continue to have our kids play hockey,” reads the Nov. 12 post.

Under current public health orders, only those who have been double-vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed into a number of public spaces, including sports venues.

But some unvaccinated parents appear to be getting creative to contravene the orders.

Joel Braun, president of the Steinbach Minor Hockey Association (SMH), says he’s recently heard of fans trying to use fake vaccination cards to get into arenas in that part of the province.

“Absolutely, it’s disappointing,” Braun told Global News Winnipeg Morning.

“As far as an organization is concerned, we see our mandate as trying to provide hockey.

“We’re really not making the rules, we’re just trying to implement hockey within the regulations that are in front of us.”

Vaccination uptake has been considerably lower in the Southern Health region, where many of the arenas SMH teams play out of are located.

Braun said the organization saw resistance to the rules from some parents early on in the season, which has led to people sneaking into arenas, refusing to show ID and ignoring health rules.

While the SMH hasn’t laid out consequences like Portage Minor Hockey Association, Braun says he’s worried what will happen to the current hockey season if parents continue to flout the orders.

“Change is hard, change is hard for us as an association, but we really ask that parents and players remain flexible to the changes,” he said.

“We really hope that families understand that we’re doing our best to provide the game of hockey within the guidelines that we’re given.

“We really hope that we’re able to complete a season.”

