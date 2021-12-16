Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Federal and provincial governments preparing for Omicron variant spread

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2021 6:51 am
Click to play video: 'Public health experts urge caution amid Omicron spread' Public health experts urge caution amid Omicron spread
WATCH: Public health experts urge caution amid Omicron spread

Governments across Canada are bracing for the possible effects of the Omicron variant as COVID-19 case numbers rise sharply in some provinces and around the world.

As Ontario reported 1,808 new cases Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford announced that starting Monday all adults will be eligible for booster shots, provided it has been at least three months since their second dose.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said his government may reconsider easing indoor gathering limits next Thursday to 20 people from 10 because of rising COVID-19 cases, as another 2,386 infections were reported in his province.

Omicron has now reached all four Atlantic provinces, as Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed its first case of the highly contagious variant.

In Alberta, more than 500,000 rapid antigen test kits will be made available for free at select health-care sites and pharmacies starting Friday, while anyone 50 and older and all health-care workers who had their second COVID-19 shot six months ago or more can book a booster.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Omicron identified in all four Atlantic provinces after first case reported in N.L.

Early data suggests Omicron is more transmissible than the currently dominant Delta variant, with a doubling time of about two days.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is considering further public health orders on public and private gatherings, with an announcement expected next week.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba said they plan to maintain current public health restrictions for now.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa advising Canadians avoid non-essential international travel as Omicron spreads' Ottawa advising Canadians avoid non-essential international travel as Omicron spreads
Ottawa advising Canadians avoid non-essential international travel as Omicron spreads

Hours after the federal government reinstated a travel advisory against non-essential travel outside the country, Defence Minister Anita Anand tweeted she postponed a trip to Washington, D.C. after one of her staff tested positive for COVID 19.

Anand said she has received two negative test results since then, but is self-isolating and met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin virtually out of an abundance of caution.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
coronavirus news tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID-19 Restrictions tagCOVID news tagOmicron variant tagcovid news canada tagomicron variant covid 19 tagomicron variant spread tagomicron covid-19 restrictions tagomicron spread canada tagomicron wave tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers