Sports

Vancouver Canucks name former scout Derek Clancey assistant general manager

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 10:29 pm

The Vancouver Canucks have named former scout Derek Clancey assistant general manager.

The Canucks (13-15-2) announced the news in a release Wednesday, saying Clancey will oversee the team’s professional and amateur scouting staffs and work closely with Jim Rutherford, the team’s newly minted president of hockey operations and interim general manager.

Read more: 2 Vancouver Canucks players test positive for COVID-19

It’s Rutherford’s first hire and comes after Vancouver cleaned house earlier this month, firing head coach Travis Green, general manager Jim Benning and several other members of the front office.

Clancey and Rutherford previously worked together in Pittsburgh, where Clancey served as the Penguins’ director of player personal from 2019 until February 2021.

The 52-year-old native of St. John’s, N.L., also spent nine years as director of professional scouting for Pittsburgh and three seasons as a pro scout. He most recently worked as a pro scout for the Calgary Flames.

Read more: Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks’ new president, embraces challenge of revamping

Rutherford says in a statement that Clancey has excellent experience and has played an important role on three Stanley Cup winning teams.

“He will be a key member of our leadership team as we create a progressive, collaborative hockey operations group that can support our team and players at all levels,” Rutherford says.

