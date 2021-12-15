Menu

Canada

Winnipeg woman found seriously injured on Steinbach road

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 11:40 am
Steinbach RCMP say a Winnipeg woman was taken to hospital after officers found her lying on a roadway in the city of Steinbach with serious injuries. View image in full screen
Steinbach RCMP say a Winnipeg woman was taken to hospital after officers found her lying on a roadway in the city of Steinbach with serious injuries. File / RCMP

Steinbach RCMP say a Winnipeg woman was taken to hospital after officers found her lying on a roadway in the city of Steinbach with serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle-pedestrian collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road West.

Investigators believe the 64-year-old woman was walking eastbound attempting to cross the highway when a concrete pump truck heading east on Park Road West went to turn North onto the highway and hit her.

Officers say the 25-year-old male driver from Mitchell stopped and remained on the scene.

The woman remains in hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver was arrested and taken into police custody where he was later released on conditions. He is set to appear in court on March 10, 2022.

Steinbach RCMP continues to investigate the incident.

