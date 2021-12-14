Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police take 7 limos and party buses off the road, citing safety concerns

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 6:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Limos and party buses cited for safety concerns' Limos and party buses cited for safety concerns
A weekend safety blitz ends in the removal of several limos and party buses from the road due to major safety concerns and dangerous driving.

Vancouver police took seven limousines and party buses off the roads last weekend, citing safety concerns about the operation and state of the vehicles.

Officers recommended thousands of dollars in fines in the “safety blitz” for violations such as inoperable emergency exits, open liquor, broken seatbelts and missing emergency brakes.

They examined five limos and three buses, and took all but one out of service, police said Monday.

Read more: Video shows suspect bear-spraying inside Vancouver department store, causing evacuation

“Everyone using the road gets put in danger when vehicle operators cut corners or flout safety regulations,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

Trending Stories

“Sadly, people who paid good money to have a safe night out were forced to find another way home.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car' Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car
Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car

In one vehicle, Vancouver police found seats propped up by a two-inch piece of wood.

In another case, officers found 27 teens crammed inside a party bus with a dance floor.

Officers recommended 27 counts of failing to provide a chaperone for passengers under 19 in that instance, allowing open liquor in a vehicle and operating with too many passengers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD tagVancouver crime tagVancouver Police Department tagVancouver Traffic tagParty bus taglimo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers