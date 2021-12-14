Vancouver police take 7 limos and party buses off the road, citing safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police took seven limousines and party buses off the roads last weekend, citing safety concerns about the operation and state of the vehicles.

Officers recommended thousands of dollars in fines in the “safety blitz” for violations such as inoperable emergency exits, open liquor, broken seatbelts and missing emergency brakes.

They examined five limos and three buses, and took all but one out of service, police said Monday.

“Everyone using the road gets put in danger when vehicle operators cut corners or flout safety regulations,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

“Sadly, people who paid good money to have a safe night out were forced to find another way home.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car

In one vehicle, Vancouver police found seats propped up by a two-inch piece of wood.

In another case, officers found 27 teens crammed inside a party bus with a dance floor.

Officers recommended 27 counts of failing to provide a chaperone for passengers under 19 in that instance, allowing open liquor in a vehicle and operating with too many passengers.