Health

COVID-19: P.E.I. latest province to blame St. FX outbreak for Omicron variant arrival

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2021 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Dr. Lisa Barrett talks Omicron variant, holiday plans' Dr. Lisa Barrett talks Omicron variant, holiday plans
“Compared with last year we know a lot more and so we can be definitive on what we need to do…no one’s talking about cancelling Christmas just modifying it” Dr. Lisa Barrett weighs in on what we know about Omicron and how to handle holiday plans.

Prince Edward Island today joined New Brunswick in linking the emergence of the Omicron variant to the COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University that has spread through the region.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, says there is at least one confirmed Omicron case on the Island connected to the cluster at the Antigonish, N.S., university.

Read more: N.S. announces 40 cases of Omicron variant, gathering limits tightening

The public health official told a briefing the Island will not be able to avoid the variant’s further spread, adding it feels like the province is “bracing for another hurricane.”

Trending Stories

Since mid-November there have been 94 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Island, or about a quarter of the Island’s total since the pandemic started – the highest rate of infection since the state of emergency was declared.

There were three new cases reported on the Island on Tuesday, bringing the total to 36 active cases.

Morrison announced added public health restrictions will come into effect on Friday, including a return to limits of 20 people during indoor, private gatherings.

Click to play video: 'Omicron cases identified in St. FX University COVID-19 outbreak' Omicron cases identified in St. FX University COVID-19 outbreak
