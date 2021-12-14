COVID-19: P.E.I. latest province to blame St. FX outbreak for Omicron variant arrival

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island today joined New Brunswick in linking the emergence of the Omicron variant to the COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University that has spread through the region.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, says there is at least one confirmed Omicron case on the Island connected to the cluster at the Antigonish, N.S., university.

The public health official told a briefing the Island will not be able to avoid the variant’s further spread, adding it feels like the province is “bracing for another hurricane.”

Since mid-November there have been 94 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Island, or about a quarter of the Island’s total since the pandemic started – the highest rate of infection since the state of emergency was declared.

There were three new cases reported on the Island on Tuesday, bringing the total to 36 active cases.

Morrison announced added public health restrictions will come into effect on Friday, including a return to limits of 20 people during indoor, private gatherings.