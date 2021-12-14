SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

How COVID-19 rapid testing works in New Brunswick and where to get it

By Caitlyn Mearns Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 3:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Doctors push for easier access to rapid COVID-19 testing' Doctors push for easier access to rapid COVID-19 testing
Despite millions of COVID-19 rapid test kits given to provinces across Canada, very few have been used so far due to low distribution. Mike Le Couteur reports on how doctors are trying to make the tests more accessible.

The New Brunswick government announced the province’s first confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant Monday, prompting tighter restrictions and increased availably of take-home, rapid-test kits.

While typically less reliable than the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the antigen tests can deliver results in under 15 minutes, making them a good option to help control transmission before family gatherings and public events.

According to both the Horizon Health Network and Vitalité Health Network, rapid tests are designed for individuals two years of age and older who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and who have not been identified as a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Read more: COVID-19 — N.B. reports 109 new cases, bulk in Fredericton region

They say rapid test kits include five tests to be used over a 10-day period.

According to the government, anyone who receives a positive rapid-test result or who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must isolate and book a PCR test at an assessment centre immediately.

In a release, the government says that due to the high number of positive cases among students in Zone  3 (Fredericton area), rapid test kits are being sent home with all students from kindergarten to Grade 8 in the area.

In Zone 3 schools with active cases, students are required to use rapid testing on a regular basis to help manage the risk of transmission. Only staff identified as close contacts are required to test regularly.

Click to play video: 'N.B. announces several Omicron variant cases of COVID-19' N.B. announces several Omicron variant cases of COVID-19
N.B. announces several Omicron variant cases of COVID-19

Students in Zone 3 schools that have had no active cases in the past 14 days are not required to test daily, but it is recommended.

“Families at other schools in the province impacted by COVID-19 are also encouraged to pick up rapid tests. If their child has been identified as a close contact, the tests will be provided through their school; otherwise, they are available from the nearest pick-up location,” the release said.

Rapid test kits are available at a variety of locations throughout the province. A complete list of rapid test pick-up sites is available on the Horizon Health Network and Vitalité Health Network websites. There are also mobile pick-up locations in the Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton and Miramichi areas.

Read more: When parents, kids disagree on COVID-19 vaccines

The province hasn’t said how many rapid test kits there are in total, but Vitalité Health Network says the number of tests at each site is limited and that some locations could be out of stock.

Businesses with under 300 employees are also encouraged to partake in the Workplace Point of Care Testing Program, which provides employees with rapid tests.

The New Brunswick government says it is also working with the Canadian Red Cross to send 19 rapid antigen tests to eligible non-profits, charities and community organizations with workers living in New Brunswick.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
