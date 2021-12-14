Manitoba spends $1.5 million to remove, replace highway guardrail systems

Send this page to someone via email

The province is spending $1.5 million to remove and replace the Lindsay X-Lite Approach Guardrail systems currently in use on provincial roadways, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said Tuesday.

This comes after Manitoba insisted on a two-year program to remove and replace the devices following safety concerns brought forward to multiple government agencies across North America, which resulted in the systems being withdrawn from the market by the manufacturer.

“Our government places great importance on road safety and continuously reviews potential safety concerns that impact Manitobans on our highways,” Schuler said.

“After completing a review of the installation and use of the 171 X-Lite Guardrail Systems across the province, it was determined that these should be replaced to ensure greater safety on our roads,”

Story continues below advertisement

The province has engaged with other jurisdictions where these types of barriers either have been removed or will soon be removed to ensure the safety of all motorists on provincial roads, Schuler said.