Woman dies after being hit by vehicle exiting private property in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
Police said the collision happened just after 6:30 a.m. near Dixie Road and Aimco Boulevard, just north of Eglinton Avenue.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle that was exiting private property, police said.
The woman was initially trapped under the vehicle, police added. She later died on scene.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene
The immediate area is closed for the investigation.
