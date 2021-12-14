Menu

Canada

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle exiting private property in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 7:38 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Police said the collision happened just after 6:30 a.m. near Dixie Road and Aimco Boulevard, just north of Eglinton Avenue.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle that was exiting private property, police said.

The woman was initially trapped under the vehicle, police added. She later died on scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene

The immediate area is closed for the investigation.

