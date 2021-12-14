Woman dies after being hit by vehicle exiting private property in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Police said the collision happened just after 6:30 a.m. near Dixie Road and Aimco Boulevard, just north of Eglinton Avenue.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle that was exiting private property, police said.

The woman was initially trapped under the vehicle, police added. She later died on scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene

The immediate area is closed for the investigation.

UPDATE:

– Adult female pedestrian has been pronounced deceased at the scene

– E/B and W/B Aimco from Dixie has been shut down for investigation

– MCB & FIS are attending the scene

– Media Officer @OfficerCannon will be attending to speak with media

– ETA 8:15am — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 14, 2021