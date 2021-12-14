Edmonton crews fight garage fire in city’s southeast

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battled a house fire in the city’s southeast on Monday.

Crews responded to 41 Avenue and 33A Street around 4:30 p.m., finding an attached garage engulfed in flames.

EFRS said firefighters had the flames under control in less than an hour.

The house had extensive damage, EFRS said, and neighbouring houses had melted siding.

No one was home when the fire started, and there is no word on the cause, EFRS said.