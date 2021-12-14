Menu

Canada

Edmonton crews fight garage fire in city’s southeast

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 12:14 am
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the southeast on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the southeast on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services battled a house fire in the city’s southeast on Monday.

Crews responded to 41 Avenue and 33A Street around 4:30 p.m., finding an attached garage engulfed in flames.

EFRS said firefighters had the flames under control in less than an hour.

Read more: Edmonton crews respond to multi-unit fire in McCauley neighbourhood

The house had extensive damage, EFRS said, and neighbouring houses had melted siding.

No one was home when the fire started, and there is no word on the cause, EFRS said.

