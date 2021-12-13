SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Kingston region records 359 new cases since Saturday

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 4:11 pm
COVID-19: Kingston region records 359 new cases since Saturday - image View image in full screen
Paul Soucy/Global News

The Kingston region has seen another large increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, as Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 359 new cases since Saturday, bringing active cases to 908.

The health unit is also reporting one new death, four new outbreaks, four hospitalizations and one new ICU admission.

Read more: Kingston hospitals struggle with huge influx of COVID-19 care

That leaves 35 people in hospital, 14 in the ICU and nine on ventilators.

Of the new cases, 247 come from the 18-29 age group, which makes up just under 69 percent of new cases.

Cases per 100,000 over the last seven days have now risen to 350.3.

This comes as the health unit implemented new gathering limit restrictions, and as hospitals are struggling to keep up with the number of patients coming in.

Click to play video: 'Hospitals in Kingston nearing ICU capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise' Hospitals in Kingston nearing ICU capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Hospitals in Kingston nearing ICU capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise – Nov 30, 2021
