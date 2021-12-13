COVID-19: Kingston region records 359 new cases since Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston region has seen another large increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, as Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 359 new cases since Saturday, bringing active cases to 908.

The health unit is also reporting one new death, four new outbreaks, four hospitalizations and one new ICU admission.

That leaves 35 people in hospital, 14 in the ICU and nine on ventilators.

Of the new cases, 247 come from the 18-29 age group, which makes up just under 69 percent of new cases.

Cases per 100,000 over the last seven days have now risen to 350.3.

This comes as the health unit implemented new gathering limit restrictions, and as hospitals are struggling to keep up with the number of patients coming in.

