Canada

Electric vehicle dispute with U.S. could be settled with aligned tax policies, Trudeau pitches

By The Staff Reuters
Posted December 13, 2021 11:39 am
Click to play video: 'Canada threatens new tariffs on US exports if electric vehicle tax credit approved' Canada threatens new tariffs on US exports if electric vehicle tax credit approved
WATCH: Canada threatens new tariffs on US exports if electric vehicle tax credit approved

Canada has proposed aligning its electric vehicle tax policy with that of the United States to settle a dispute over proposed U.S. credits for American-made vehicles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

Read more: What is EV tax credit and why is Canada threatening the U.S. with tariffs?

Canada dramatically hardened its tone with Washington on Friday, threatening to slap tariffs on a range of American goods unless the matter was resolved. Ottawa says the credits would badly damage its auto industry.

— This is a developing story. More to come.

© 2021 Reuters
