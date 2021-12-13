Menu

Sports

Frontenacs captain Wright makes Canadian world juniors squad

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 11:09 am

The Kingston Frontenacs will be without their captain for the next few weeks.

Shane Wright, who has been with the world junior selection camp since it opened on Dec. 9, has made the final roster for Team Canada at the world junior hockey championships.

Read more: The Kingston Frontenacs are said to be the team to beat in the OHL

The tournament begins on Boxing Day when Canada faces the Czech Republic.

Wright has 30 points in 22 games for the Frontenacs so far this season and is expected to be a top pick in this summer’s NHL Entry Draft.

