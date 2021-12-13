Frontenacs captain Wright makes Canadian world juniors squad

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Frontenacs will be without their captain for the next few weeks.

Shane Wright, who has been with the world junior selection camp since it opened on Dec. 9, has made the final roster for Team Canada at the world junior hockey championships.

The tournament begins on Boxing Day when Canada faces the Czech Republic.

Wright has 30 points in 22 games for the Frontenacs so far this season and is expected to be a top pick in this summer’s NHL Entry Draft.

