Male pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died after he was hit by a white SUV in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue and Allanford Road, just east of Birchmount Road, at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said paramedics performed CPR on the man but he did not survive.

Investigators said they are looking for the driver of a white SUV with front end damage who did not remain at the scene of the collision.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

COLLISION:

Sheppard Av E + Allanford Rd

– Reports suspect vehicle is a white SUV

– It will have damage to the front end

– Officers are in the area searching

– Anyone with info 416 808-1900 or 416 808-4200

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 13, 2021

