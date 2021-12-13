Male pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died after he was hit by a white SUV in Scarborough on Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue and Allanford Road, just east of Birchmount Road, at around 7:30 p.m.
Police said paramedics performed CPR on the man but he did not survive.
Investigators said they are looking for the driver of a white SUV with front end damage who did not remain at the scene of the collision.
Trending Stories
Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments