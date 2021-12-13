Menu

Canada

Male pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 6:46 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after he was hit by a white SUV in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue and Allanford Road, just east of Birchmount Road, at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said paramedics performed CPR on the man but he did not survive.

Investigators said they are looking for the driver of a white SUV with front end damage who did not remain at the scene of the collision.

Trending Stories

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

