Woman hit by car in Rosewood sent to hospital with serious injuries

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Rosewood on Saturday late afternoon.
A statement from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said officers responded to the collision at Rosewood Boulevard and Ledingham Drive.
It was reported the 55-year-old woman was hit by a westbound vehicle.
The SPS Traffic Unit and Collision Analyst Unit is conducting the investigation.
Traffic restrictions were lifted just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.
