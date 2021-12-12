Menu

Canada

Woman hit by car in Rosewood sent to hospital with serious injuries

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 3:49 pm
A 55-year-old woman was reportedly hit by a westbound vehicle on Saturday in Saskatoon's Rosewood area. View image in full screen
A 55-year-old woman was reportedly hit by a westbound vehicle on Saturday in Saskatoon's Rosewood area. File / Global News

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Rosewood on Saturday late afternoon.

A statement from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said officers responded to the collision at Rosewood Boulevard and Ledingham Drive.

It was reported the 55-year-old woman was hit by a westbound vehicle.

Read more: Saskatoon police use taser on man who allegedly charged officers with butcher knife

The SPS Traffic Unit and Collision Analyst Unit is conducting the investigation.

Traffic restrictions were lifted just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

