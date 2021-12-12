Mayor writes province raising concerns over new paramedic system in Nakusp

Send this page to someone via email

The Mayor of Nakusp has written to the province asking for a review of paramedics staffing in the area, after the recent introduction of a scheduled on-call (SOC) system.

According to Mayor Tom Zeleznik, under SOC, two paramedics are staffed for eight hours per day. For the remaining 16 hours, paramedics will be on call for a $2.00 an hour stipend.

“Several of our part-time paramedics said they expect a pay decrease under the new SOC system, which would make it difficult to stay in communities like Nakusp,” Zeleznik’s letter states.

He says the new system could increase response times to 20 minutes or more, during the 16 hours when no one is at the station.

“Every second counts. Any delays only serve to deteriorate the victims’ condition to a point that severely hampers their prospects for making a full recovery,” Zeleznik’s letter said.

Meanwhile, Nakusp’s small hospital depends on the regular transport of patients in need of higher level care to other hospitals in the region. Zeleznik says that local doctors have also expressed concern with the new system.

“The is an issue that certainly needs to be addressed. We are often stuck with sick patients as we have no ambulance available to transfer them to another hospital,” Zeleznik’s letter said.

Zeleznik believes the SOC system “will not work for the area.” He is asking for a meeting with MLA Katrine Conroy and B.C.’s Minister of Health, Adrian Dix.

“What is disheartening is that 24 other small communities in B.C. of similar size, with similar call-outs, will now have eight full-time paramedics while Nakusp receives four,” Zeleznik’s letter said.

He is suggesting the province work with Nakusp to find a mutually beneficial system.

“Our suggestion is to add more resources to support interfacility transfers and cross coverage in neighboring communities in the North Arrow Lakes,” Zeleznik’s letter said.

