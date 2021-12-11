Menu

Crime

Delta police bust package theft ring running out of shipping facility

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 1:23 pm
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo Amazon Prime boxes are loaded on a cart for delivery in New York. View image in full screen
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo Amazon Prime boxes are loaded on a cart for delivery in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Police say they’ve recovered $45,000 in stolen goods after cracking a package theft ring operating out of a distribution facility in Delta, B.C.

Delta police got wind of the thefts in November when a delivery service reported “suspicious activity” and missing shipments from the facility.

Read more: Postman pinched for parcel pilfering, say police

An investigation subsequently revealed an “internal theft ring involving multiple delivery contractors,” according to a DPD media release.

Stolen items, ranging from high-end electronics to kids sporting goods to a new mattress were then sold on Facebook Marketplace out of a Surrey home, police allege.

Investigators served a search warrant at the home on Dec. 8, where they seized goods valued at five figures.

Read more: Porch pirates: Parcel theft rising in Okanagan with more residents now shopping online

Police arrested two men who were subsequently released pending further investigation.

Police said they intended to recommend charges of theft and trafficking of property obtained by crime to Crown prosecutors.

