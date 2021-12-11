Delta police bust package theft ring running out of shipping facility

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’ve recovered $45,000 in stolen goods after cracking a package theft ring operating out of a distribution facility in Delta, B.C.

Delta police got wind of the thefts in November when a delivery service reported “suspicious activity” and missing shipments from the facility.

An investigation subsequently revealed an “internal theft ring involving multiple delivery contractors,” according to a DPD media release.

0:29 Caught on camera: porch package theft on the rise during holidays Caught on camera: porch package theft on the rise during holidays – Dec 2, 2021

Stolen items, ranging from high-end electronics to kids sporting goods to a new mattress were then sold on Facebook Marketplace out of a Surrey home, police allege.

Investigators served a search warrant at the home on Dec. 8, where they seized goods valued at five figures.

Police arrested two men who were subsequently released pending further investigation.

Police said they intended to recommend charges of theft and trafficking of property obtained by crime to Crown prosecutors.