SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: 131 new cases added in Kingston, 618 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 4:13 pm
The majority of cases have been found among the 18 to 29 age group, with 79 cases associated. View image in full screen
The majority of cases have been found among the 18 to 29 age group, with 79 cases associated. Megan King / CKWS TV

KFL&A Public Health is reporting another massive jump in COVID-19 cases Friday.

With 131 new cases added, this is once again another new daily record. Active cases have also hit an all-time high of 618.

Read more: Queen’s students ask for online exams as Omicron suspected among school community

The majority of cases have been found among the 18 to 29 age group, with 79 cases associated.

Friday, the health unit reported five different outbreaks at various Queen’s University residences, with active cases at: Brant House, Chown Hall, Harkness Hall and Victoria Hall. In total, seven cases are associated to those residences.

Trending Stories

Another outbreak at McNeil House Residence began Nov. 26 but is now resolved, with only 4 cases associated.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-two people are hospitalized, with 12 people in intensive care and nine people on ventilators.

More than 80 per cent of the day’s new cases have no known transmission link.

The death toll remains at 14.

Click to play video: 'Canada on track for COVID-19 resurgence and Omicron could make it worse, officials say' Canada on track for COVID-19 resurgence and Omicron could make it worse, officials say
Canada on track for COVID-19 resurgence and Omicron could make it worse, officials say
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCovid 19 kingston tagKFL&A tagnew cases kingston tagkingston new cases tagomicron kingston tagkingston omicron tagnew cases kingston COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers