COVID-19: 131 new cases added in Kingston, 618 active

KFL&A Public Health is reporting another massive jump in COVID-19 cases Friday.

With 131 new cases added, this is once again another new daily record. Active cases have also hit an all-time high of 618.

The majority of cases have been found among the 18 to 29 age group, with 79 cases associated.

Friday, the health unit reported five different outbreaks at various Queen’s University residences, with active cases at: Brant House, Chown Hall, Harkness Hall and Victoria Hall. In total, seven cases are associated to those residences.

Another outbreak at McNeil House Residence began Nov. 26 but is now resolved, with only 4 cases associated.

Thirty-two people are hospitalized, with 12 people in intensive care and nine people on ventilators.

More than 80 per cent of the day’s new cases have no known transmission link.

The death toll remains at 14.

