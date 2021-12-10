Menu

Crime

Damage to Winnipeg skywalk hit by snow-clearing equipment pegged at over $100K

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 4:20 pm
A skywalk over Donald Street near Portage Avenue and the sidewalks under it are closed after the walkway was hit by snow clearing equipment. View image in full screen
A skywalk over Donald Street near Portage Avenue and the sidewalks under it are closed after the walkway was hit by snow clearing equipment. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Winnipeg police say more than $100,000 in damage was done when a piece of snow-clearing equipment crashed into a downtown Winnipeg skywalk last month.

The overhead walkway spanning Donald Street near Portage Avenue was hit by privately-owned equipment during overnight snow clearing-operations Nov. 16, the city has previously said.

The skywalk and the sidewalks under it were closed to pedestrians and police say traffic was ultimately disrupted for roughly 48 hours.

In a release Friday, a commercial dump truck with a raised bed had been heading south when it hit the skywalk overpass around 12:15 a.m., police said.

Click to play video: 'Downtown Winnipeg skywalk damaged by snow clearing equipment' Downtown Winnipeg skywalk damaged by snow clearing equipment
Downtown Winnipeg skywalk damaged by snow clearing equipment – Nov 16, 2021

They say the driver was taken to hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, but no one else was hurt.

Following an investigation by the traffic division, police say a 67-year-old man from Winnipeg has been issued provincial offences act notices for four offences in connection with the crash.

The offences include tickets for damage to a highway and failing to wear a seatbelt under the Highway Traffic Act.

At the time of the crash, a city spokesperson said the skywalk’s owner had contacted a structural engineer and contractor to assess the damage before starting repairs.

