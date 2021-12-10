Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. landlord charged with extortion after allegedly threatening tenants

By Caitlyn Mearns Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 3:04 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. big name property owners say only handful of landlords to blame for rent hikes' N.S. big name property owners say only handful of landlords to blame for rent hikes
Big name property owners in Nova Scotia paid for an ad stating only a handful of landlords are to blame for rent hikes, but as Alexa MacLean reports some say that message doesn’t align with market reality. – Sep 3, 2021

The Richmond County District RCMP say they have charged a 56-year-old man with extortion.

In a release, police say they began investigations into Frank Eckhardt on Dec. 1, after receiving a report of two people being extorted by their landlord.

Read more: N.S. police charge driver in fatal crash after making highway U-turn

Police say the victims were both immigrants from Germany and had received assistance from Eckhardt, who they would later rent commercial space from.

Trending Stories

“When the victims explored options for properly breaking their lease agreement, the man demanded money or property from the victims or he would ensure that the victims temporary work visas were revoked, which would result in their deportation,” the release said.

Read more: ‘Epidemic of cybercrime’ underway in midst of pandemic: Security expert

Story continues below advertisement

Eckhardt was arrested on Monday without incident.

Police say he has been released on conditions and that the investigation is ongoing.

Eckhardt is scheduled to appear before the Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Feb. 28.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagImmigration tagExtortion tagcommercial lease taglandlord charged with extortion tagnova scotia landlord tagnova scotia landlord charged with extortion tagwork visas tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers