N.S. landlord charged with extortion after allegedly threatening tenants

Send this page to someone via email

The Richmond County District RCMP say they have charged a 56-year-old man with extortion.

In a release, police say they began investigations into Frank Eckhardt on Dec. 1, after receiving a report of two people being extorted by their landlord.

Police say the victims were both immigrants from Germany and had received assistance from Eckhardt, who they would later rent commercial space from.

“When the victims explored options for properly breaking their lease agreement, the man demanded money or property from the victims or he would ensure that the victims temporary work visas were revoked, which would result in their deportation,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Eckhardt was arrested on Monday without incident.

Police say he has been released on conditions and that the investigation is ongoing.

Eckhardt is scheduled to appear before the Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Feb. 28.