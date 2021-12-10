Heavy rain, high winds forecast for Kingston region this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Some strong weather conditions are forecast for the Kingston region this weekend, including extreme rain and winds.

The forecast has prompted Cataraqui Region Conservation Area to issue a warning for floods and shoreline erosion.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected Friday night through to Saturday, with as much as 45 millimetres of rain.

The conservation authority issued a notice stating some areas in the region may be in jeopardy of flooding in low-lying areas, due to the storm.

Winds expected to reach more than 95 km/h could produce waves as high as five metres on Saturday, causing shoreline erosion.

The storm could wash up debris on to the shorelines and beaches as well.

Still, widespread flooding is not expected.

Quinte Conservation has issued a similar statement, although less rainfall is expected there than in the Kingston area.