Weather

Heavy rain, high winds forecast for Kingston region this weekend

By John Lawless Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 3:08 pm
The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority has issues a warning of isolated flooding and shoreline erosion with a large winter storm on the way. View image in full screen
The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority has issues a warning of isolated flooding and shoreline erosion with a large winter storm on the way. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Some strong weather conditions are forecast for the Kingston region this weekend, including extreme rain and winds.

The forecast has prompted Cataraqui Region Conservation Area to issue a warning for floods and shoreline erosion.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected Friday night through to Saturday, with as much as 45 millimetres of rain.

Read more: Winter travel advisory issued for Kingston, Ont. region

The conservation authority issued a notice stating some areas in the region may be in jeopardy of flooding in low-lying areas, due to the storm.

Winds expected to reach more than 95 km/h could produce waves as high as five metres on Saturday, causing shoreline erosion.

The storm could wash up debris on to the shorelines and beaches as well.

Still, widespread flooding is not expected.

Quinte Conservation has issued a similar statement, although less rainfall is expected there than in the Kingston area.

