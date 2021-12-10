COVID-19 vaccination bookings slowing for those aged 5-11 in Waterloo Region

In just two weeks, Waterloo Region has provided a first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations to 14,425 kids between the ages of five and 11 in the area, according to Vickie Murray, who is leading the vaccination efforts in the area.

She says that means that 30.34 per cent of the approximately 48,000 children in that age group have now had a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

But Murray says the first rush of families booking appointments for their kids is beginning to wane.

“I think we were very successful, reaching 30 per cent in two weeks,” she said.

“And I will be honest that children’s doses, children’s vaccine appointments are slowing down in the clinics.”

The director of pharmacy for both of Kitchener’s major hospitals could not say for sure why that was happening but she did offer her thoughts.

“Some of it, I think, is whenever you implement something new, there’s always a bit of a bell curve of how quickly people come out,” Murray told reporters Friday morning.

“And so I think when you look on that curve, we have surpassed the eager adopter numbers, right, with our 30 per cent.”

She said that the next wave of those seeking vaccinations will require a little more time to show up.

“So now we’re into more of the maintenance phase where people aren’t maybe going to be rushing out because they’re busy and they’re going to fit it into their day,” Murray said.

“They’re going to make sure they have put the time and energy into finding out the information in the education they need before they book appointments.”

She said they will eventually head to a clinic, doctor or pharmacy to get the shot and is hoping the holiday season will open up the time to get the vaccinations done.

“People are very, very busy right now and I’m very hopeful that when school goes out … we’re going to see a bit of an increase in appointments,” Murray said, noting that many activities such as dance class would be on break, which could open up free time.

She also pointed out that some of the reluctance may stem from the fact the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was just approved.

“And I do hear from people that despite our best efforts to get the word out there and to share information that there’s people who still need more information or aren’t aware of the ways that they can get the vaccine,” Murray said.

The woman heading the region’s vaccination effort says the goal for vaccinating kids is the same as everyone else: 90 per cent.

“Is it a reasonable goal that we’re going to reach?” she asked. “I don’t know. I’m still going to reach for it. Thirty per cent in two weeks feels like a really good start.”

This weekend, the region had an Every Dose Counts event scheduled for the Pinebush Clinic with the focus to get 6,000 kids vaccinated but it is far from full.

Murray said there were still 850 appointments available for the event over the weekend.

Because of the lack of demand, the region opened up the clinic for those who are working in health care or over the age of 70 to receive their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“So we want to make sure our capacities are running as full as we can, which is why we have opened it up to third doses,” she said.

“And it’s a balancing act because it is a priority to get first doses into people, but it’s also important to get those third doses as well.”