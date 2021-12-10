Menu

Health

Nova Scotia expands eligibility for COVID 19 booster shots to 60 and older

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2021 9:01 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations for children, boosters for others' Nova Scotia ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations for children, boosters for others
As 2021 draws to a close, Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 vaccination program is once again ramping up as newly-eligible children across the province get their first doses. As well, booster shots continue to open up to new age cohorts. Alexa MacLean has the latest on Nova Scotia’s vaccine rollout.

Nova Scotia has expanded its available appointments for COVID-19 booster shots.

Starting Friday front-line health care workers, designated caregivers and anyone 60 or older can get a third shot of vaccine.

Booster doses are administered at least 24 weeks after the primary series of shots, although health workers and designated caregivers are allowed to get a booster regardless of the interval.

Read more: COVID-19: Nova Scotia vaccination program takes ‘huge step forward’ as 2021 draws to a close

Health officials say people under 30 who are eligible for a booster are encouraged to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because the rare risk of heart inflammations associated with mRNA vaccines appears more common with the Moderna vaccine than with Pfizer.

Officials also say people who received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or the one-dose Janssen vaccine are still eligible to schedule a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Booster doses have been available for people 70 and older since Nov. 23, and the province says as of today 105,000 people age 60 and older are also eligible for a shot.

Click to play video: 'St. FX university changes stance on in-person exams as COVID-19 outbreak grows' St. FX university changes stance on in-person exams as COVID-19 outbreak grows
St. FX university changes stance on in-person exams as COVID-19 outbreak grows

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.

 

