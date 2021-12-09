North Battleford resident facing 2 charges in child pornography case

Send this page to someone via email

Two charges have been laid following a “lengthy” investigation into possession of child pornography, according to Battlefords RCMP.

The investigation, begun in late July, stems from a complaint of inappropriate communications found on a device being used by a child, RCMP said in a press release.

A search was completed at a home in North Battleford, Sask. and Jason Schmidt was arrested, said the RCMP. The 49-year-old is facing charges for possession of child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The accused was released from custody on a number of conditions. Schmidt is expected to appear at North Battleford provincial court on Jan. 24, 2022.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The RCMP would like to remind parents to be aware of their children’s online presence and who they may be communicating with,” states the press release.

“Anyone who believes their child may be the victim of an online predator is encouraged to call their local RCMP detachment or police service.”

