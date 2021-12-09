Waterloo Region giving $50,000 worth of PPE to local arts and culture community

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region is making $50,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to local members of the arts and culture community for free.

The Regional Economic Development Committee approved funding for the initiative, which will make the PPE available for pickup from the Pinebush Vaccination Clinic in Cambridge in January.

“With the community now beginning to bring people back together for cultural experiences, we intend to support local arts and culture organizations in their work while adhering to public health guidelines,” Regional Economic Development Committee Chair Helen Jowett stated.

The region says similar moves have been made for the tourism, hospitality, and food services sector throughout 2021.

“The time is now right to expand the program out to support that sector,” a release from the region said.

The region says the kits will contain PPE donated by local industry partners and include face masks and shields, sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and information on public health measures.