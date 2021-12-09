Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region giving $50,000 worth of PPE to local arts and culture community

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Should rapid COVID tests be free in Ontario?' Should rapid COVID tests be free in Ontario?
Should rapid COVID tests be free in Ontario?

Waterloo Region is making $50,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to local members of the arts and culture community for free.

The Regional Economic Development Committee approved funding for the initiative, which will make the PPE available for pickup from the Pinebush Vaccination Clinic in Cambridge in January.

Read more: COVID-19: Waterloo Region’s ‘Every Dose Counts’ event expanded to residents eligible for booster

“With the community now beginning to bring people back together for cultural experiences, we intend to support local arts and culture organizations in their work while adhering to public health guidelines,” Regional Economic Development Committee Chair Helen Jowett stated.

The region says similar moves have been made for the tourism, hospitality, and food services sector throughout 2021.

Read more: Interim shelter to be housed at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kitchener

“The time is now right to expand the program out to support that sector,” a release from the region said.

The region says the kits will contain PPE donated by local industry partners and include face masks and shields, sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and information on public health measures.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
