COVID-19: Waterloo Region’s ‘Every Dose Counts’ event expanded to residents eligible for booster

Waterloo Region will accommodate residents seeking a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during its ‘Every Dose Counts’ event this weekend.

The event was initially focussed on 5-11 year-olds, says the region, but it has now been opened up to those aged 70 and over, and health care workers, who are eligible for a third dose.

The event will be held at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge. Staff will be able to administer as many as 6,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Appointments for third doses can be booked through the region’s website.

The region says it is still encouraging caregivers for those between the ages of 5 and 11 to book an appointment for the event. Several special activities are planned to make vaccination more comfortable for kids.

The region will also have three pop-up clinics open in the area this weekend. A mobile unit will be at Chandler Mowat Community Centre in Kitchener on Saturday morning before heading to Victoria Hills Community Centre in Kitchener on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, a mobile unit will be stationed at Cedarbrae Public School in Waterloo from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.