Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Waterloo Region’s ‘Every Dose Counts’ event expanded to residents eligible for booster

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 1:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Pfizer says 3rd vaccine dose raises protection against Omicron variant' Pfizer says 3rd vaccine dose raises protection against Omicron variant
Pfizer says 3rd vaccine dose raises protection against Omicron variant

Waterloo Region will accommodate residents seeking a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during its ‘Every Dose Counts’ event this weekend.

The event was initially focussed on 5-11 year-olds, says the region, but it has now been opened up to those aged 70 and over, and health care workers, who are eligible for a third dose.

Read more: U.S. FDA OKs Pfizer COVID-19 booster for 16 and 17-year-olds

The event will be held at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge. Staff will be able to administer as many as 6,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Trending Stories

Appointments for third doses can be booked through the region’s website.

The region says it is still encouraging caregivers for those between the ages of 5 and 11 to book an appointment for the event. Several special activities are planned to make vaccination more comfortable for kids.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Job sites for unvaccinated thrive as vaccine mandates exclude employees

The region will also have three pop-up clinics open in the area this weekend. A mobile unit will be at Chandler Mowat Community Centre in Kitchener on Saturday morning before heading to Victoria Hills Community Centre in Kitchener on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, a mobile unit will be stationed at Cedarbrae Public School in Waterloo from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagWaterloo covid tagKitchener covid tagCambridge COVID tagWaterloo COVID vaccinations tagEvery dose counts Cambridge tagEvery dose counts waterloo tagKitchener COVID vaccinations tagCambridge COVID vaccinations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers